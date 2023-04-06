Dear editor,
The story about the cul-de-sac (or dead end as we used to call them) coming to Greenwood Avenue and Hyde Park Boulevard (https://www.hpherald.com/evening_digest/cul-de-sac-coming-to-greenwood/article_9f78b360-ccd6-11ed-b371-bbc8873f8af0.html) mentions landscaping. It should be noted, however, that the CDOT plan shown indicates the removal of two trees. One of them is likely the large tree seen at right in the associated photograph (east elevation; the other is on the west elevation). I guess this tree removal fits in what what has happened in Jackson Park for a related purpose. Rather than installing a cul-de-sac, the optimal outcome would have been for the Obamas to sell the house to which they will never return and have Greenwood go back to being a normal street. In exchange, I suggest that the confusingly named East Hyde Park Blvd. (5100 S) be renamed Barack Obama Blvd. This would have the added benefit of the Hyde Park Blvd. name referring only to the north-south running street.
Joshua Telser
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.