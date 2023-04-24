Dear editor,
President Biden has approved oil drilling in the Alaska northern wilderness by Conoco Philips, even though the use of fossil fuels is being phased out in preference for safer energy. Of course, large banks are complacent in the destruction of Alaska's northern slope, destruction of a beautiful span of wildlife wilderness that is vital to wildlife and human life as well.
Petroleum companies are the most egregious cases of defeating environmental protection. The EPA has never gained the necessary support to actually protect the environment. It is the small grassroots groups who have made the progress, through incrementally.
Our old house is ready for the feasibility to switch from natural gas to wind power for heating. The stove and oven, water and dryer, hot water heater and dryer, hot water heater and fridge are all electric. One close call with the screeching of carbon monoxide detectors was enough for us. We will switch. Not everyone can afford an electric car, but they are buying them anywhere, while there are bargain offers.
President Biden, just when were you planning to take the lead in the movement to reverse climate change?
Robert Kennedy Jr. has registered to make the presidential run, thus offering us a choice in 2024.
Sincerely,
Kathie Newhouse
