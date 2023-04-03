Dear editor,
I have been a resident of Kenwood for 35 yrs. This is the first time I have witness political vandalism. Political signs have been either missing, removed or thrown in the gutter. This is not political discourse it's plain vandalism by those who seek an outcome THEY want to control. Sorry this will only bolsters those who see this as it is and will vote against this outrage.
Marcia Kraig
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.