To the Editor,
It is with deep regret that I have withdrawn my request for endorsement from the IVI IPO. I was shocked and saddened to see the sitting alderwoman, Leslie Hairston, who has already selected her preferred candidate, actively participating in the endorsement process during my interview last week. This is not only an overt indication of bad faith on the part of the organization, it is also a sign of indifference to the best practices of deliberative decision making.
While IVI IPO is a political organization, it is still possible to incorporate basic principles of deliberative integrity in their endorsement process, which must include removing any members of the endorsement committee when they indicate support in advance of an endorsement. Conflicts of interest not only damage the reputation of a group; they also lead to bad decisions, because the group lacks a shared goal (presumably, in this case, selecting the best candidate). Integrity is not just a nice idea: It turns out, the best decisions are made using high standards of integrity. A robust body of scholarship and the testimony of scores of business and political leaders confirms this.
What our ward needs above all in this important moment is true independent political leadership. Allowing an outgoing political powerhouse to put her thumb on the scale indicates that IVI IPO continues to be beholden to the very political influences that have compromised its independence in the past. I am confident that over time Jim Garfield, its recently minted state chair, will effectively steer this ship toward a higher standard of integrity, but, judging by the poor judgment displayed by last week’s endorsement session, he first has troubled waters to traverse.
As an update, I think it is important to mention that, just hours after withdrawing my application and sending this letter to the Herald, IVI IPO announced they had endorsed Hairston’s preferred candidate. This is after we were informed their process would not produce a result sooner than 1-2 weeks from the time of our interviews. Instead, it was about 40 hours.
Gabriel Piemonte
Candidate
Fifth Ward alderperson
