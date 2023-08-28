Dear Editor,
Thank you for your August 23rd article about swimming (safely) at the Point.
The real issue is not whether swimming will be permitted at the Point: we’ve been swimming at the Point for almost 100 years and we’re not going to stop now, permitted or not. The real issue is making swimming at the Point as safe as possible: so no swimmer gets maimed or killed by a boat or a jet ski. The Chicago Park District has a simple solution at hand that greatly reduces their liability: put the safety buoys out, both north and south sides of the Point, now.
At Oak Street harbor on the Northside, deep water swimmers have a double strings of buoys and lifeguards to protect them from boats and jet skis. Once upon a time the Park District saw it in its best interest to put out buoys and station lifeguards at the Point to protect swimmers. What’s good for the Northside is good for the South Side too!
Best,
Jack Spicer
