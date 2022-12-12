Dear Editor,
In October, Alderman Leslie Hairston, Preservation Chicago and Promontory Point Conservancy requested that Promontory Point be designated an official Chicago Landmark. Chicago City-landmarking would protect the historic limestone revetment from demolition as well as the Alfred Caldwell landscape.
In support of this effort, 535 individuals and a dozen organizations wrote letters to the Commission on Chicago Landmarks (CCL) urging that CCL designate the Point a City-landmark at its December 8th meeting. This was a magnificent outpouring of citizen support in advance of the December 8th meeting and demonstrates that Saving the Point is not a hyperlocal issue.
On November 28, Alderman Hairston was informed by Commissioner Maurice Cox who heads the CCL that the Point was on the CCL agenda for its December 8th meeting and she would be speaking for its designation. Four days later, however, on December 2nd, Hairston received a call telling her that the Point had been pulled from the agenda. Apparently, the Chicago Park District (CPD; the owner) and CDOT put pressure on the CCL to remove the Point from consideration. Although CPD and CDOT’s consent is not legally required to designate City-landmark status, CCL generally does not overrule “sister” agencies. We understand that Commissioner Cox is still discussing the issue with the Mayor’s Office, CPD and CDOT leadership because of the outpouring of support for Chicago landmark designation.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Chicago Park District Superintendent Rosa Escareno, CDOT Commissioner Gia Biagi and Commissioner Cox now have an opportunity to make a great many citizens very happy by moving forward with City-landmarking for Promontory Point at the CCL’s January meeting. Mayor Lightfoot has the ultimate power to decide to landmark the Point regardless any unwillingness by CPD and CDOT. On July 26, the Mayor made a statement to the Hyde Park Herald that she supports a “preservation based approach” to construction at the Point. On October 18, Superintendent Escareno and Commissioner Biagi told the Conservancy that they too support preservation at the Point.
If the Mayor, Park District and City administration mean genuine preservation, then there can be no objection to Chicago City-landmark designation for the Point.
Please send your letters urging the CCL to designate Promontory Point a Chicago City-landmark at its January 2023 meeting. It’s not too late! https://actionnetwork.org/letters/save-the-point?source=newsletter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.