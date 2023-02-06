Dear editor,
I chose to not even participate in the IVI IPO endorsement process for a few reasons. I know that there may be new leadership in their organization, but from past political office runs or pursuits including my run for 25th District Rep in 2000, they give the perception of being open for endorsements, but are disingenuous and already have in mind who they are supporting, leaving to question any information that you may give them in an endorsement session may be used against you to the benefit of their preferred candidate. Members of the IVI-IPO showed up at bogus petition signature challenge that you could clearly check the signatures, like I did and see that I had more than enough. Even at that time, Mr. Law and order himself, Michael Shakman allowed his name to be put on the petition challenge which I won. They need more of an objective process, one that is actually above board and fair. The real endorsement that I care about is from the voters of the 5th ward.
Also years ago, another former administrator for IVI-IPO, who I became friends with and worked on another 5th Ward aldermanic campaign in 1999, and he has since passed, (I just use his first name Sam), explained to me why the IVI-IPO were no longer relevant! As far as 2023, a sitting alderman, that is also an attorney, should know when to recuse themselves to avoid an unethical or conflict of interest appearance. The people of the 5th Ward are tired of these kind of things, and will ultimately decide who the next alderman will be.
Robert Palmer
Candidate for 5th Ward alderman.
(0) comments
