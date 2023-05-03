Dear editor,
 
The closing of the local Walmart store is a good opportunity for a progressive administration to show how we can move towards a social service economy dedicated to meeting the needs of the people and away from a business economy based on profit.
 
The City should replace the Walmart store with a government store managed by public servants.  Call it Govmart.  Because Govmart will not be aiming to make a profit, it can offer goods at lower prices and pay its employees higher wages.  Furthermore, Govmart will be stocked only with goods that science has determined to be the things that people really need, rather than the unnecessary things that people are induced to desire by profit-seeking advertising.
 
In the coming years, the City will have many opportunities to put this idea in practice.
 
John L. Sutton, Jr

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.