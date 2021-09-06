Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.