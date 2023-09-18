Dear editor,
The news that big box national chain Office Depot will be leaving the Hyde Park Shopping Center offers a generational opportunity to re-imagine the 1960s strip mall into a modern, 21st century mixed-use development that could be a retail and restaurant hub for Hyde Park.
The University’s real estate arm (which owns the shopping center), Hyde Park Bank, and the City of Chicago should team up to establish a half-mile long pedestrian shopping street roughly along Lake Parks’ pre-Urban Renewal alignment, stretching from the Courtyard at the south to Harper Court at the north.
Imagine strolling from Ascione and Toys et Cetera to Daisy’s and Ja’ Grill along a pedestrianized street, similar to Chinatown Square.
The Courtyard, with its mix of restaurants and retail and its use for jazz performances, book fairs, garden fairs, etc., is already very popular among Hyde Parkers – this essentially extends that concept north for two blocks of continuous car-free experience and plenty of room for outdoor dining, music performances, and community events.
Here’s the details of the plan: develop the huge parking lots south of Hyde Park Bank and the Promontory into a mix of retail, housing, and indoor parking, facing Lake Park West (the small street between them). Do the same for the giant parking lot in the Hyde Park Shopping Center that serves Walgreens and Trader Joe’s.
And here’s the key to the plan, which is made possible by the upcoming vacancy: the Office Depot building should be demolished and replaced with a building that allows north-south passage for pedestrians, along the east side of Ace Hardware, linking the north half to the south.
I’ve sketched out the idea on a map. The thick red line is the new pedestrian street. The thin yellow boxes show where new mixed-use buildings should be built.
Most people get around Hyde Park on foot, on a bike, or on transit, and our neighborhood deserves a north-south pedestrian street to complement the east-west retail corridor we have on 53rd St. Also, our urban neighborhood needs additional housing, especially near transit and shopping, more than it needs giant parking lots.
Hopefully the University doesn’t squander this opportunity to re-make one corner of Hyde Park as the urban, transit-oriented, pedestrian-friendly place it could be, instead of the faded ghost of Urban Renewal planning it is now.
Steven Lucy
