Dear Editor,
I see that the Pointless Tree-killing Towering Boondoggle Conspiracy (PTTBC), otherwise known as the Obama Foundation, has had a record year for fundraising, taking in over $300 million in 2022. Thus proving once again that there are a lot of people and institutions in this country with way, way too much money.
The oligarchs led the way. Jeff Bezos and Airbnb’s Brian Chesky contributed nine-figure sums, generously joined by Bank of America, Comcast NBC Universal, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Lego System. These are the billionaires, banks and global corporations that flourished under the neoliberal Obama administration, and are eager to show their love and appreciation. There seem to be few commoners on the donor list. With such loving friends on Wall Street, who needs Main Street?
I note also that the PTTBC’s CEO (Valerie Jarrett, Obama’s one-time fixer) now “earns” over $750,000 per year. This strikes me as a lot to pay the head librarian/curator of a content-free pseudo-library/museum whose underlying foundation has no clear purpose, other than to absorb vast tax-deductible donations from plutocrats and channel them into large salaries to cronies.
The ripe aroma of corporate power, narcissistic self-aggrandizement, neighborhood gentrification and blatant scam wafts over the construction site at concentrations that can be dangerous on hot days. Especially now that there are a thousand fewer trees left in the mutilated Jackson Park to filter out the bad air. And there’s more: A recent Sun-Times story observes that the official Obama Presidential Library “is in a former furniture showroom in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates.”
Even the most dogged researcher is unlikely to venture out to Hoffman Estates to get at the actual Obama presidential papers, tucked away as they are in an abandoned showroom among the ghosts of old recliners and dinette sets. Why such a remote and unwelcoming storage space for these public documents?
The whole PTTBC setup is somewhere between creepy and absurd, and it only gets worse over time. How long will we continue to fall for it?
Yours truly,
Hugh Iglarsh
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.