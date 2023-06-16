Dear editor,
Over the last several months there has been an ongoing issue between on 54th street between Harper and Lake Park. Although the south side of the street is marked as "No Parking Anytime" there are repeatedly cars parked along the curb. This has caused many issues as the street is already narrow to begin with, and it's only a matter of time before an accident occurs. I have called 311 on several occasions but nothing is ever done, and (as of writing) the 5th Ward Offices aren't setup to take calls/emails.
Not sure what has changed over the last several months, but it appears as though for whatever reason people now assume they can park along 54th street — even though the blocks east of it are also "No Parking." It would be nice to see something done, as I've overheard multiple residents complaining about the issue. Hopefully it doesn't take an accident to incur some accountability, but something needs to be done to discourage parking. We all want a safer Hyde Park, and allowing for easy navigation on our streets is certainly a part of it, especially when people are parking and arriving at their cars in the early hours of the morning.
Peter Haugen
