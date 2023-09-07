Dear editor,
Who bring all those people here. And Chicago have homeless people and no one ever put them in a motel ok also we have over crowded schools all ready plus were there background check ok that why I hope trump win .
How many of those immigrants lived by the mayor? schools are overcrowded already there is already too much crime in our street we don't know nothing about these people I hope Trump doing I'm a campaign form
Zelda Clark
