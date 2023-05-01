Dear editor,
The Herald keeps thoughtlessly reprinting the press releases they get from the city's various commissions. Robert A. Black wouldn't have permitted disturbing the natural wetland that Olmsted thoughtfully preserved in his design of the South Park complex.
The "drainage improvements" mentioned, as well as the continuous de-watering that the OPC's underground garage will require, will destroy the natural wetland. As the South Lakefront Framework Plan will require the destruction of 24 acres of Olmsted designed parkways and a thousand more of the old growth trees his design preserved for 150 years, we will read "replacement land must be found somewhere else." Has your fact checker read the UPARR Act of 1978 to determine if "somewhere else" really means somewhere else like private , not public, land? There are playgrounds all over the city and very few, is any, wetlands with their unique plants and carbon sequestering soil.
Terry Herlihy
Editor’s note: The Herald has not reprinted a press release from the city.
