Dear editor,
Last Saturday was another day in the hot sun at the African Festival of the Arts in Washington Park.
Everywhere you looked there was beautiful jewelry.
At the Timbuktu booth, Sarge sat hammering and twisting metal to create jewelry for a young lady. Talking to him was like being in a good history class listening to his stories. He told me a story about one of his bracelets; it was filled with adventure, heroic events, battles and historic victories.
The conversation that we had, it seemed like we were transported into another realm. It was like we were astral traveling — a magical moment. It was a natural high, I'm telling you we lifted up another level when we conversed, at least 3 inches above the ground.
In other highlights, I met a wonderful woodworker from Dallas and kept running into guys with really nice looking hats.
As always, there were plenty of food vendors. I went to my usual spot, brother Tim's vegetarian tacos. Tim's not with us anymore but his daughters keep the business moving, they keep it alive. Those are really some good tacos
The rappers really set it off Saturday night.
The group Dead Prez did a great show, the people were really into it. Cashious D. took the stage too, a legendary brother that's been in the hip hop world for decades. With him was Chairman Fred Hampton, Jr.
But this year’s festival felt different. Over the years it was always slowly changing, getting more and more sponsors. There seemed to be too many open spaces this time, spaces that used to be filled with crowds of people. Where did they go?
I'd always worked at the festival each and every year, until they seemed to not need face painting anymore. All weekend, people kept asking me to paint their face, asking me where I’d been. They told me they grew up getting painted by me, they said, “you just vanished,” and “I haven’t seen you in over 10 years.”
Everywhere I went somebody asked me, “Why don't you paint out here anymore?” I kept running into my fans.
It was a nice weekend, but it was different than it used to be.
Just another neighbor
KenZirrelli Kensey
