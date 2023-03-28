For what it’s worth, from both pedestrian and vehicular experience, it would be a huge start for the white lane dividers to be repainted in the Midway. They are barely if at all visible. At least have what’s in place to manage traffic fully functional.
Both pedestrians and drivers need to take responsibility and be focused only on one thing—making it through a meeting exchange safely.
Thanks
