Dear Hyde Park,
Andy, a white and brown Jack Russell Terrier, is missing.
He went missing near 45th Street and Woodlawn Avenue last Sunday, July 16.
Andy is a short-haired senior dog with cataracts in both of his eyes. He is microchipped and has a red collar with his name and the owner's contact information.
If you see Andy, contact owner Destiny Patterson at 708-973-4873.
