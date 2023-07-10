Lost cat

Harry, the lost cat

Dear Hyde Park,
 
We have lost our beloved cat, named Harry. He has been a part of our family for over a decade. 
 
Harry usually only hangs out in our backyard; however, he did not come in two nights ago. This is very unusual since he loves food and will not go longer than a couple of hours without coming inside. 
 
Harry is a large 12 y/o male Maine Coon with green eyes and fluffy white and brown/grey fur. He has a small brown spot below his nose on the left side of his face. Harry is wearing a blue bow-tie collar with a red, blue, and silver tag. 
 
He was last seen at 61st Street and Woodlawn Avenue on Saturday, July 8th.
 
Phone number: 708-220-4688. Email: janemaciak@gmail.com

