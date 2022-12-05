Dear editor,
I am a senior citizen of Hyde Park who supports the businesses of outdoor dining, thus enduring walking on uneven sidewalks, walking on grated base trees area, along with maneuvering a shopping cart.
In closing, editor Faris, I have seen the difficulties physically impaired citizens have maneuvering wheelchairs and other walking assistance equipments. I am asking those businesses to please extend the olive branch by clearing the upcoming snow around their businesses.
Stay safe and God bless
Cornel D. Benford
