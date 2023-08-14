It ain't everyday that you can walk down Cottage Grove Avenue and meet one of the Five Heartbeats. But this weekend, at our second year of the Lillian Marcie Summer Fest, people could do just that.
Harry Lennix, one of the stars of the 1991 film the “Five Heartbeat,” shook more hands than a president at our festival; he also gave as many hugs. The people loved Harry Lennix and he loved them. He was really a nice guy — warm, friendly and caring. Even when I tried to give him a break, he refused it. “Have dinner or some fruit,” I said. He smiled and told me, “no thanks, I'm good.” He continued talking and showing love, passing out warm memories.
He made a lot of people happy.
It was a beautiful day Saturday. There was some nice talent on stage, the food was good, I met new people and ran into old friends.
One of these friends was John Lloyd, a Chicago street artist legend. Another street legend, Pemon Rami was there with his wife. Rami is a filmmaker who did “93 Days,” a piece in Africa with Danny Glover; he and I both worked on “Mahogany” and “Cooley High” back in 1975.
He’s written a memoir, “When Blackness Was Golden!” and is the subject of two murals ... He's getting busy.
While I was eating good food and having a great time talking to my friends, I noticed that my t-shirt was getting so much attention. So many people kept saying, “I like that t-shirt,” even though nobody knew what it was about. It's a film that I'm writing. The big word on the shirt says “HUSTLERS,” and in smaller letters underneath it says “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance kid THE MOVIE.”
I did not plan to wear that t-shirt, my plan was to be there early to help, but that’s the way it goes.
Saturday was a great day, a day that made a lot of people happy. I never dreamed that Harry Lennix would be so warm, so friendly, so full of love for the community. He was genuine, he was the real deal.
One of my favorite moments was watching people dance: an old dude with a young lady, Taron, one of Harry’s best friends, and others … I love dancers. The DJ was getting off, and even Harry was out there cutting a rug. Malcolm, the brother that was shooting the Summer Fest video, caught it all.
All in all, Summer Fest number two was a success. And it was really special to me when I would think about how it started — a conversation with Mike Worldaw, Harry’s partner. I was sitting up talking to Mike and I told him, “let's get to know the neighbors and let them get to know you.” I said I’d volunteer to do face painting in the warmer months — I’m famous in Chicago for my face paint — or we could even host a small festival in an empty lot. The rest is history.
On Saturday, I thought about how special it all was. The notes and sketches I had written down and sketched out, the plans I made on my phone … it was all there on stage. Seeing the dancers, the special guest host, the movie star … it made me feel good.
I feel proud like a proud dad.
KenZirrelli Kensey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.