Dear editor,
Recently, my neighborhood of Woodlawn was chosen to house asylum seekers at a temporary shelter at 6420 S. University Ave. To my neighbors and my Chicago community who oppose this shelter, I’d like to share a different perspective:
I am that immigrant you fear. My family fled Colombia in the ‘80s to escape the pillage of our private property. And with no less than three uncles executed on the same bridge as a warning, my mother believed our options were limited. Through the trauma, tears, and turmoil of immigrating to a foreign land with no resources and minimal support, we somehow, by grace, achieved the American Dream.
I am proud to be an American and of what I’ve professionally accomplished so far. But I have more pride in what I’ve been able to give back since becoming a U.S. Citizen. From working with the homeless in Dallas, raising money for people with disabilities with an organization called Ability Connection, and serving on numerous non-profit boards to help bring more minorities to the STEM fields, like my most recent appointment on Loyola University Chicago’s Advisory Board, to working with asylum seekers in Geneva through the World Economic Forum, and employing Southern Africans through Africa Culture Journeys, an initiative I helped launch with my husband in 2021, and much more. All these efforts, all I have wanted all these years, have been to give back, provide value, and “prove” my worthiness. In the words of Jay-Z in My 1st Song, “When I was born, it was sworn, I was never gon' be shit. Had to pull the opposite….” I yearn to give back to this country and others more than what has been shown to me.
I risk a lot by sharing this with you as I know there will be no lack of vitriol thrown my way. But I’d like you to understand what happens when you give someone an opportunity. Also, I wonder, who can speak for these Asylum Speakers, who cannot speak for themselves, in one of the most vulnerable moments of their lives? I weep, thinking of their trauma and what lies ahead of them. I weep because I know the mountain of challenges, including the mental health problems they’ll undoubtedly encounter.
I don’t have all the details and probably far from all of the information on what’s happening with this but temporary shelter; what I do know is this: comments like let’s “place migrants in a part of the community where they won’t feel like strangers” to “it’s unfair…to provide all these resources for the immigrants, but we disregard the people that are already here.” are in line with comments made to justify Separate but Equal and Apartheid.
I wonder. Why do you fear me? Why do you fear us, immigrants? Just us being here demonstrates that we have the grit, perseverance, and determination to do more. Could you look at us as an opportunity to do things differently? Traditionally, people have treated immigrants the same way for a long time. And we don’t know if things could be working even better if we approached this differently, particularly since Asylum Seekers have a different background. A different perspective of looking at things than your typical non-migrant.
I admit that some concerns are valid. The Mayor’s Office fouled by not consulting or forewarning our Alderman. But then again, it’s not as if Governor Greg Abbott gave us any warning when he sent these people to our city during Christmas.
But let’s focus our efforts on the correct opponent. Because I can imagine those responsible for this are sitting back and laughing. Laughing at us for playing into their hand and laughing with delight at their power to ultimately control people. Let’s show them that NIMBYism (Not In My Backyard) has a new meaning. Not in my backyard will I allow bigotry. Not in my backyard will I allow you to sow the seeds of discontent. Not in my backyard will I allow you to “win”. This is the message that we should send to those that think they can utilize human beings as pawns in their political games. That this time, it’s different. Because we are the South Side. We are One Chicago. And we will focus our efforts on fighting you instead of each other.
(Many of these words are lyrics from artist Lil Dicky in his song Professional Rapper)
Paola Andrea Gean
