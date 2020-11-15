Dear editor:
One never discussed yet compelling community issue just jumped out into the open when a local resident discrimination complaint was highlighted in this recent Herald story.
Ling said she first noticed the disparities in her community with the announcement of the Obama Presidential Center. Why are they building like the largest, million dollar establishment building right across the street from this high school? We got rats, we got roaches,” she said." Others have noted: "HP High is a costly facility, needs a lot of work. You'll see a crumbling Chicago Public HS right across the street from this OPC."
I find it curious that this spontaneous critical comment, much less the refusal of the rich Obama Foundation to even consider or sign a community benefits agreement, has been so totally ignored by all the sycophantic puppet supporters of clearcutting 1000 mature trees to create space to build a 22-story, 235-foot-tall OPC in historic Jackson Park. How can a proposed environmental and historic public park disaster in the making be considered a way to "honor" the legacy of the former president, not a surefire way to besmirch it forever?
Herb Caplan, president, Protect Our Parks
