Chicago, IL (60637)

Today

Cloudy and windy at times with light rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy at times with light rain early...then becoming clear overnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.