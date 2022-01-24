Dear Editor,
We are the partners who work at the 55th and Woodlawn location of Starbucks, and we write to you today in order to discuss our recent decision to unionize. Recent news surrounding the unionization of Starbucks stores in Buffalo, Broomfield, Knoxville, Cleveland, Tallahassee, Seattle, and others in the Greater Chicago area has likely left our customers curious about why we, the partners of your store, have chosen to join them. To a customer, it might even appear that a union is unnecessary, or worse, detrimental. However, we hope that this letter shows that the opposite is true. We believe that forming a union, and joining the courageous fight of partners and food service workers across the country, can and will bring out the best version of Starbucks. Through forming a union, we are working to democratize Starbucks, create a just and fair workplace, and to have a seat at the table where we can join the corporate conversation. We believe that forming a union will help ensure that decisions affecting our store, our jobs, and our customers are not purely profit-driven, but are instead born from the workers’ perspective.
Many of us have happily invested years of our lives at Starbucks, while others have only recently become partners. We were drawn to Starbucks’ mission, and to the idea that change is possible at the most quotidian level: one cup at a time. However, recent decisions, including the aggressive anti-union policies enacted by Starbucks, particularly in Buffalo, as well as the company’s declining response to COVID-19, have inspired us to re-establish the company’s values from the ground up. Like many other locations, we wish for corporate partners to respect our right to unionize through ceasing their union-busting policies, which includes using emergency messaging (a service that is supposed to be used exclusively for extreme weather or other potential dangers) to encourage partners to vote “no” and through using one-on-one meetings with upper management to intimidate partners.
We have experienced the turbulence of COVID-19, racial injustice, and political instability alongside upper management, corporate partners, and our customers. As retail partners and essential workers, we have been on the front lines, many of us since the very beginning of early outbreaks. While the company’s initial response to the crisis — closing stores when necessary, keeping us home with pay, and providing additional support to partners still working — was helpful and positive, the pandemic is far from over. Customers have become more aggressive, and we do not feel we have been provided with adequate support or compensation as company profits continue to soar.
In this vein, we feel that profits have become more important than our well-being, health, and safety. Even amidst one of the worst global health crises, we have been discouraged from staying home when sick. Further, company policy often prevents us from prioritizing our own safety when dealing with aggressive and disrespectful customers without fear of retaliation from management. As it currently stands, management is free to act as they see fit in regards to disciplining, and often dismissing, valued partners, regardless of justification.
For the above reasons, we have concluded that organizing a union is the best way to truly contribute meaningfully to our partnership, to have honest and open conversation between all Starbucks workers, and to ensure that everyone’s voices are heard. At the end of the day, Starbucks partners all have one thing in common: We want Starbucks to be successful, while working within the best possible environment, and with our Starbucks family. We hope that you, members of our valued community, will join us in support of our mission. If you can, please show us that support by changing your name in the Starbucks app to “Union Yes” or “Union Strong” when ordering your coffee. And, as always, please tip your baristas as we continue to stand on the front lines, working to push for change, one cup at a time.
In solidarity,
Starbucks Workers United Organizing Committee
Starbucks #2827
55th and Woodlawn, Chicago, IL
Jasper Booth-Hodges
Claire Rich
Dave Berk
Amanda Eckels
Ronan Hawley
Alexis Gaw
Amber Carrizales
Honey Perez
