To the Editor:
I am an intern at Illinois PIRG and I am writing to support the People's Map. A democracy cannot properly function without the active involvement of its people. Yet Chicago's City Council has consistently failed to bring its dealings into the public eye or work with the people that play a part in its most important decisions. Our ward mapping process remains behind closed doors, without explanations about why wards look the way they do and no real chance for input. I question whether the alders who draw these maps care about their communities at all, with wards excessively splintering neighborhoods and communities. Based on our current ward map, I could not confidently tell you if my neighbor and I share the same alderperson. Other Chicago residents like myself are left frustrated and disillusioned.
So, who better to decide what communities' boundaries should look like than the people living in those communities? The independent Chicago Advisory Redistricting Commission, made up of everyday residents, invited discussion with Chicagoans every week on nights and weekends for more than three months of public engagement and dialogue. People shaped the People's Map, giving feedback on drafts and clarifying who and what made up their neighborhoods.
A democracy is only as strong as the power of all its people. To have a select few conduct redistricting work in secret, work that has a significant and long-lasting impact, lacks democratic initiative and accountability. I believe that the Chicago Advisory Redistricting Commission has done its part in empowering the people of Chicago. I urge city council members to support the People's Map and allow a public vote that gives us a say in our community's representation.
Crystal Malaquias
