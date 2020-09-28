To the Editor:
I sent this letter to the 2nd Police District, the CAPS organization and Ald. Hairston’s office. I received no response.
I live at 55th and South Shore Drive and frequently use the underpasses at 55th Street and 57th Street to walk my (very small) dog in the park and along the lakeshore. On Friday at about 6:20 p.m., I used the 57th Street underpass to get to the park. We left the park at about 6:50 p.m. and went under the 55th Street underpass. I noticed there were no police officers or Park District vehicles and personnel at the 57th Street underpass. I also noticed that there were about 10-12 police officers hanging out behind the Park District building at the point (close to the building and parallel to the lake).
When I got home, I saw the article in the Hyde Park Herald that stated that there were two separate armed robberies in Hyde Park Thursday during daylight hours at underpasses.
My questions are why are so many police officers clustered together and why, the day after armed robberies in underpasses, are there no police officers stationed in the underpasses?
Thank you,
Julie MacCarthy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.