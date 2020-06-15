To the Editor:
In addition to the murders which have occurred in 2020, Black people and other protesters are rightfully outraged for the cumulative number of victims of racist violence committed by slave owners, the Ku Klux Klan, police officers and self-proclaimed vigilantes for 401 years since 1619, usually with no one held accountable by the criminal justice system.
No one went to prison for murdering children such as 14-year-old Emmitt Till; 10-year-old Clifford Glover; 7-year-old Aiyana Stanley-Jones; or 12-year-old Tamir Rice.
No one spent any time behind bars for the deaths of Trayvon Martin; Eric Garner; Rekia Boyd; Sandra Bland; Bettie Jones; Quintonio LeGrier; Philando Castile; Alton Sterling; Oscar Grant; Harith Augustus; Jemel Roberson; and so many others.
No officer has been arrested yet for killing Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has said it will be "very difficult" to convict the officers who murdered George Floyd on videotape.
The county prosecutors, judges and juries who make up America's criminal justice system don't believe racist killers should spend time in prison for murdering poor, working class Black people.
Although a jury did convict former Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke of 2nd degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated assault, Cook County Judge Vincent Gaughan in 2019 sentenced Van Dyke to just 7 years in prison - with good behavior, Van Dyke could walk out of prison in 2022.
Derek Chauvin felt comfortable keeping his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes because he expects to walk away from this case and live comfortably on a generous pension. We have to win the fight for justice to make sure this doesn't happen.
David Cherry
President, Leaders Network
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.