To the Editor:
I don't know what they do at Herb Caplan's polling place, but mine
always checks my signature. There are forgers out there but they
are busy committing financial crimes which is why voter fraud is a
myth.
I don't know if Richard J. Daley committed a crime but if JFK had lost
the election we wouldn't have gone to the moon. Nixon finally did get
elected and cancelled the last four Apollo missions, blaming the Vietnam
recession on the program that employed millions spread over 50
states who paid income tax and whose factories made large profits and
paid 50% of them right back to the government.
When he was vice-president he should have paid attention to how the
interstate highway program turned farm workers into construction workers
and got materials and products to their destinations cheaper and faster,
raising profits of which 50% went straight back to where they came from, like
the GI bill turned returning veterans into taxpayers who went on to get
high-paying jobs and paying in taxes seven times the cost of the program.
Terry Herlihy
