For more than a decade the Coalition for Equitable Community Development (CECD) has been the primary neighborhood voluntary organization advocating for maintaining and expanding an economically, racially and age diverse community through affordable housing options. This task has been made even more critical as the pandemic has ravaged the incomes of so many of our neighbors.
The threat of massive numbers of evictions and foreclosures has only been delayed, not eliminated, and will only add to the thousands of families and individuals who were seeking affordable homes even before this current disaster. Since political paralysis at the national level continues, reliance for support inevitably turns to the state and local community.
In light of this crisis, it is crucial that the State of Illinois become a much more aggressive force in support for housing opportunities for our people.
Unfortunately, without a significant increase in state revenue this is not possible.
As we know by now, the citizens of Illinois have the opportunity in this election to both significantly increase its revenue base and to introduce a more just and fair tax system by voting YES on the Fair Tax Amendment on the ballot this year.
Even though wealthy opponents, such as billionaire Ken Griffin, are spending millions of dollars to frighten voters, our Coalition (CECD) joins with the hundreds of not-for-profit community-based organizations, unions and affordable housing advocates in urging support for this vital amendment.
John Murphy, treasurer, CECD
