To the Editor:
We are residents of Hyde Park, Bronzeville, Kenwood, Washington Park, and Woodlawn who are alarmed by the new “safety” measures proposed by the University of Chicago in a recent webinar.
We are deeply saddened by the recent killing of student Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng in an armed robbery. We do not believe that increased UCPD presence would have kept him safe, or that it will increase safety for neighborhood residents. The safest communities are those with the most resources, not those with the most police.
We are particularly alarmed by the proposal to increase traffic stops by the UCPD in our community; the UCPD has long faced credible accusations of racial profiling in their traffic stops, which are backed up strongly by field interview data released by the department. However, because the UCPD is a private police force, they are not subject to FOIA or other accountability measures, so exact data remains unavailable. We are scared for the consequences of this plan to our neighbors of color.
Unfortunately, the University has a history of ignoring community concerns about problems with UCPD. After the UCPD shot a student experiencing a mental health crisis in 2018, many U. of C. students and community members called for accountability; but the University took no action and refused to meet with concerned students. When student groups held a sit-in in 2020 calling for a public meeting with the University to discuss potential changes to UCPD budget or policies, they were rebuffed. At no time has the University indicated that it is a good faith partner with either the student body or the rest of the community with regard to strategies for public safety and accountability.
Far from needing expansion, this private police force already has far too broad a remit. The physical jurisdiction of UCPD is bloated, extending as far north as 37th Street, an area certainly not known for UChicago student activity. Many of us have observed UCPD engaging in policing well away from university property regarding incidents that have no university-affiliated participants. The UCPD can often feel like an occupying force to neighborhood residents; this only increases the senses of hostility and division that can be precursors to violence.
While the University of Chicago will always be an important influence on Hyde Park and other adjacent neighborhoods, their 14,000 students are just a fraction of the 65,000 residents of our community who are unwillingly placed under the UCPD's jurisdiction. In addition to being within the jurisdiction of CPD, along with all other city residents, we and our neighbors are additionally policed by people granted full policing powers and armed with deadly force, but without the accountability, requirements, or training of citywide police. This is fundamentally unacceptable, and expanding the power of this force will reduce, not increase, public safety in our community.
Some of us are UChicago alumni who chose to stay in or return to Hyde Park, and some of us have bought homes here. But we don’t want to live in a community that is paternalistically dominated by an institution that, in pursuit of its narrowly defined ideal of safety, only exacerbates the inequities that lie at the root of violence. We urge the University to change course on these dangerous security theater practices.
Abigail Anderson, Cornell Ave (UChicago Grad Student)
Nick Asby (UChicago Grad Student)
Susan Avila
Benjamin Balthaser, Blackstone Ave
Isabel Bartholomew, Harper Ave (UChicago Student)
Andrew Basta, Ellis Ave (UChicago Student)
Samuel Baudinette, 52nd St (UChicago Grad Student)
Allison Beaulieu-Cholke, Kimbark Ave (Lab School Teacher)
Calvin Beckert, Dorchester
Sheila Bedi (Lab School Parent)
Breanna Bertacchi, Ellis Ave (UChicago Staff)
Larry Bienz, South Shore Drive (UChicago Alum)
Brooke Bonsack, Dorchester Ave (UChicago Grad Student)
Daniel Candee, South Blackstone (UChicago Grad Student)
Evan Cholerton, Ellis Ave (UChicago Student)
Sam Clendenning, Kenwood Ave
Joy Clendenning, Kenwood Ave
Mikolaj Czerwinski, East View Park
Helena Duncan, Dorchester Avenue
Anna Duong-Topp, Cornell Ave (UChicago Grad Student)
Adrianna Ellis, Michigan Ave
Jason Evans, Harper Ave (UChicago Alum)
Nikki Everett, East View Park (UChicago Alum)
Patrick Forrest, State St
Isabela Fraga (UChicago Grad Student)
Sawyer French, University Ave (UChicago Grad Student)
Sara Volk de Garcia, University Ave
Leslie Gordon, 53rd St
Karlyn Gorski, 61st St (UChicago Grad Student)
Courtney Gray, 62nd St (UChicago Grad Student)
Eli Haber, Hyde Park Ave (UChicago Student)
Pim Halka, Blackstone Ave
Debra A. Hass, Dorchester (UChicago Alum)
Stephen Haswell Todd, East View Park (UChicago Faculty)
Clinee Hedspeth, 56th St
Julian Hendrix, 55th St (UChicago Alum)
Jake Higgins, 49th St (UChicago Student)
Pieter Hoekstra, Harper Ave (UChicago Grad Student)
Kelly Holob, 52nd St (UChicago Grad Student)
Maya Holt, Dorchester Ave (UChicago Student)
Tomal Hossain, Blackstone Ave (UChicago Grad Student)
Bill Hutchison, Ingleside Ave (UChicago Staff)
Christopher Iacovetti, Harper Ave (UChicago Grad Student)
Matthew Isoda, East View Park
Samyuktha Iyer, Blackstone Ave (UChicago Student)
Jacob Kaufman, Harper Ave (UChicago Student)
Maira Khwaja, East End Ave (UChicago Alum)
Christine Kim, Blackstone Ave
KathyAnn Lee, S Woodlawn Ave (UChicago Grad Student)
Lilly Lerer, East View Park (UChicago Med Student)
Scott Loring, 62nd St (UChicago Grad Student)
Anali Migueles Lozano, 52nd St (UChicago Grad Student)
Steven Lucy, East View Park (UChicago Alum)
Rebecca Luttrell, Harper Ave (Former UChicago Staff)
Raphael Magarik, 53rd St
Agnes Malinowska, Kenwood Ave (UChicago Staff)
Mame Maloney, Everett Ave (UChicago Alum)
Brigid Maniates, East View Park
Paula Martin, Kenwood Ave (UChicago Grad Student)
Alice May, Woodlawn Ave (UChicago Alum)
Celest Contreras McCarty, Ridgewood Ct
Timothy Mcgovern (UChicago Alum)
Michael McIntyre, Woodlawn Ave (UChicago Alum)
Julia McMillan
Kathryn Meade, Dorchester Ave
Frank Medina, Kimbark Ave (UChicago Med Student)
Gabriel Meltzer, East End Ave (UChicago Alum)
Diego Morales, 19th St
Camille Morgan Shorter, University Ave (UChicago Staff & Lab School Parent)
Alex Muir, Everett Ave (UChicago Faculty)
Linda Rae Murray M.D. MPH
Corrigan Nadon-Nichols, 54th St (UChicago Alum)
Mary Naftzger, 50th St
Courtney Nelson, Indiana Ave
Elizabeth Nelson, Hyde Park Blvd (UChicago Alum)
Tara Orris, Kenwood Ave (UChicago Alum)
Sam Ozik, Kimbark Ave
Kaneesha Parsard, Woodlawn Ave (UChicago Faculty)
Mike Phillips, Maryland Ave (UChicago Staff)
Betsy Pillion, Everett Ave (UChicago Alum)
Nicholas Pizzo, Drexel Ave (UChicago Grad Student)
Sarah Price, Everett Ave
Jesse Raber, Hyde Park Blvd (UChicago Alum)
Lisa Rademacher, Woodlawn Ave
Rich Ranallo
Clara Raubertas, Hyde Park Blvd (UChicago Alum)
Taliah Ray, Hyde Park Blvd
Peter Meyer Reimer, University Ave (UChicago Alum)
Betsy Rubin, Blackstone Ave
Rachel Rubin, Greenwood Ave
Amanda Ruch, Harper Ave (UChicago Alum)
Brooklyn Rue, Ridgewood Ct (UChicago Grad Student)
Derek Schlabach, Harper Ave
Avi Schwab, Park Place (UChicago Alum)
Tristan Schweiger, Blackstone Avenue (UChicago Grad Student)
Michael Scott, Kenwood Ave
Ezra Serrins, Blackstone/53rd (UChicago Grad Student)
Erica Sim, 55th St
Mary Smith, 54th St (UChicago Grad Student)
Martynas Snarskia, Michigan Ave (UChicago Staff)
Jack Spicer, Woodlawn Ave
Peter Sporn, Stony Island (UChicago Alum)
Patricia Tatum, Vernon Ave (Former UChicago Employee)
Alex Weiss, Kenwood Ave (UChicago Alum & Staff)
Ella Wilhelm, 52nd St (UChicago Grad Student)
Nolan Winkler, Blackstone Ave (UChicago Alum)
Lily Ye, Ridgewood Ct (UChicago Alum & Faculty)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.