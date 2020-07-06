To the Editors:
Thank you, Rep. Bobby Rush for joining 12 other Progressive Members of Congress in signing the June 30 letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that centers Palestinian human rights by pledging to condition U.S. aid if Israel moves ahead with plans to annex parts of the West Bank.
The letter states, “annexation is specifically prohibited (by international law) because it incites armed conflict, political and economic instability, systematic human rights abuses, and most importantly, legitimizes the erasure of identity.” In short, annexation would enable Israel to use U.S. tax dollars to formalize apartheid.
Thank you, Rep. Rush, for understanding that American taxpayers should not support policies that undermine our values. I thank you as a constituent and as a Jewish American who supports a just peace for all in Israel and Palestine.
Thanks also to Reps. Danny Davis and Chuy Garcia, who also signed this letter which was spearheaded by Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and endorsed by more than 20 advocacy groups, including the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, Arab American Institute, Jewish Voice for Peace and If Not Now.
Fran Zell
