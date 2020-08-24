To the Editor:
On the Aug. television news, a man representing Englewood – a true leader with the backbone to match – spoke to protesters. “I have lived in Englewood for 51 years, and we’re not having it. Go back to Indiana or your neighborhood.”
I wish I knew his name; I was so impressed. Anyway, I congratulate him.
Kathie Newhouse
