To the Editor:
Many thanks to Larry Damico and Hyde Park Produce for the delicious Thanksgiving meals prepared for the Chicago Hyde Park Village (CHPV) for distribution to the seniors in the community. ("Chicago Hyde Park Village having partially in-person Thanksgiving this year", Nov. 23).
As I'm home recovering from knee surgery, I elected to have my dinner delivered rather than dine with others at Augustana Lutheran Church. And thanks to CHPV for its service to the community. I'm grateful to have been able to partake of Thanksgiving, my favorite holiday, with ease.
Dottie Jeffries
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.