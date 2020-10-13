To the editor:
Thank you, Jackson Park Advisory Council volunteers and Jackson Park partners who have helped Jackson Park survive and thrive during this Covid pandemic. Jackson Park is a 600 acre green and blue public park extending from 56th to 67th and from Stony Island to the lake. It is surrounded by the diverse communities of Woodlawn, South Shore, the Highlands, and Hyde Park. Because of its many partner rental groups and organizations, Jackson is the home park for much of the South Side. Jackson is fortunate to have multiple private organizations that rent park space and facilities, for a fee, from the Park District and include the public in many of their private programs. The Jackson Lawn Bowling Association, the Jackson Park Yacht Club, the Museum Shores Yacht Club, the Inner Harbor Yacht Club, the Jackson Park Golf Association, the Lyric and South Shore Operas, the Chosen Few Festival and Picnic, the Chicago Half Marathon, the La Rabida Children's Hospital, the Museum of Science and Industry, the University of Chicago Hospital's races and Dare to Try program for differently abled kids and multiple diverse races, walks, sporting events, corporate events, weddings, movies, and parties.
These private groups' rental fees have helped pay the cost of maintaining facilities and providing public programs in the park. Unfortunately, during this pandemic shutdown, our park programs and staff have necessarily decreased without these rental fees. So, thank you to the private organizations who have continued to pay rental fees during Covid and helped us maintain our park and it’s programs.
Volunteers are the real secret of Jackson Park’s success. Many park volunteers complain to the community and the press about why others should solve park problems. JPAC volunteers are activists who research the problem and solutions and solve the problems. JPAC thanks its many group and individual Jackson Park volunteers who have stepped up with their masks, social distancing, hand sanitizer and gloves to pick up litter, clean beaches, plant, remove invasive plants, water trees, remove graffiti, pick up fallen branches, monitor safety, report broken benches, equipment, and missing signs in Jackson Park. Special thank you to hardworking Board and committee volunteers Gary Ossewaarde, Anne Marie Miles, Spencer Bibbs, Jerry Levy, Mary Anton, Al DeBonnett, Trish Morse, Tracy Raoul, Duwain Bailey, Jake Young, and Andy Carter who guided JPAC through our many changes during this year. We celebrated the awesome life of our departed volunteer board member Dwight Powell.
Thank you to JPAC volunteer Ray Johnson for changing our free weekly Jackson Park White City walking Tour to a virtual tour so visitors could still experience a guided tour of Jackson Park. Thank you to our JPAC volunteer Teams for taking care of La Rabida Peninsula, 63rd Street Beach, Wooded Island, Bobolink Meadows, all 7 playgrounds, the Iowa Building, and the Jackson Park Golf Course. Special Thank You to the Parks Foundation’s Willa Lang And Sonia Horvath who organized and sponsored the “Pitch In For the Parks” program that brought city wide volunteers to help clean up Jackson Park and all city parks. Thank you to the U of C’s Shaz Rasul and Wendy Williams who connected us with U of C student volunteers. Thank you to The Obama Foundation’s Jamie Clare Flaherty and Casi Peña, who organized volunteers to help in our park projects. Special thank yous go to Mt. Carmel High School, Lab School, Woodlawn Charter School, and Hyde Park High School students and teachers who came to learn and to take care of Jackson Park. Awesome thank you’s to the Fran Vandervoort of Montgomery Place who takes care of for our Iowa Picnic Building grounds, chess and picnic tables. Super thank you to Erin Adams and her South Shore team who created and maintained our two “Little Libraries“ in our playgrounds which provide needed free books during Covid shutdowns for our Jackson Park families . Thank You to tree keepers led by Nancy Joseph who trimmed the mature trees and cared for our many new park trees. Thank you to our Natural Area Volunteer stewards Jerry Levy, Nancy Joseph, Gail Parry, Norm Bell, and Robert Warden. Thank you to AYSO, who clean up our natural sports playing fields each week. Thank you to the Herald Newspaper Team of Spencer Bibbs, Marc Monaghan, Christian Belanger, and Aaron Gettinger who report on our many park and volunteer events. Most importantly , thank you to our partners of the CPD staff of Jackson Park led by Supervisor Bobbie Beckam and the Chicago Park District staff who give countless unpaid hours of organizing park community programs and maintaining our field house.
Lastly, to any volunteers who I have not named but who cared “hands on” for Jackson Park during this pandemic Year—THANK YOU! Our Jackson Park CPD and JPAC team work together to engage and educate our park community, to heal our park lands, maintain our facilities, and improve our outreach to the diverse Jackson Park communities. Our JPAC team, our Park District team, our Jackson Park community, and most important of all — Our Future, Our Children — all say THANK YOU!
Louise McCurry, JPAC President
