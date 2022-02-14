To the Editor:
We support our neighbors at the 55th street Starbucks who are organizing a union as part of a nationwide wave of union organizing! In their recent letter to the editor, Starbucks workers reported serious injustices and hazards in the workplace. It is no surprise that Starbucks management is prioritizing profit over the health of the workers, and that this has only been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic. As members of the University of Chicago Democratic Socialists of America, we support all workers who are fighting to achieve democracy in the workplace.
We echo their request for neighbors to support them by ordering drinks with names like “Union Yes” and “Union Strong” — and to tip the baristas. Also, the union will be holding a rally this Tuesday (February 15th) at the Starbucks corporate office downtown (111 N. Canal Street) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is a great opportunity to show support for the union — we hope to see other Hyde Parkers there!
University of Chicago DSA
