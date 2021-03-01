To the Editor:
What a time it has been for our Chicago Public Schools community of students, parents, teachers, administration and staff. Many of us in the Hyde Park-Kenwood community care deeply about our public schools and want to support them, especially now during all of these transitions with re-opening. The Hyde Park-Kenwood Community Action Council (HPK CAC) is a place to get involved and support our local public schools.
Our purpose is to support our neighborhood public high schools and elementary schools and influence Chicago Public Schools (CPS) policy. Our vision is to support a Pre-K through 12th grade educational continuum that is consistent, networked, supported, and available to all students in our community.
We can do more when more people join us in this work!
Anyone can join us — with kids, without kids, anyone wanting to support local public schools is welcome. Participate and help shape our activities! For example, one thing you could do is commit to attend the LSC meetings for a particular school and then report on that at our monthly meeting. Our (currently virtual) meetings usually take place on the 4th Wednesday of the month at 6:30pm; the next meeting is this Wednesday, March 24 at 6:30 pm. For up-to-date information about our meetings, please follow us on twitter @HydeCouncil and see our blogspot http://hydeparkcac.blogspot.com/
Sincerely,
Zanette Sanders, Chair
Victoria Long, Secretary
Joy Clendenning, Katie Gruber, Shaz Rasul, & Lorraine Richardson, Outreach Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.