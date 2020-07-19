Whose plans these are, I think I know,
His home’s on Martha’s Vineyard though,
He will not see us working here,
To keep parks open free and clear!
Ancient stands of shading trees,
May be ripped up, despite our pleas!
And nature’s beauties will give way,
To stone and concrete on that day!
The builder’s pockets, they are deep,
But we have promises to keep!
Our message here is short and stark:
Please keep your hands off Jackson Park!
*With Apologies to Robert Frost whose beautiful poem Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening inspired this.
Joan Levin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.