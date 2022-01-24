To the Editor:
Recently, it was reported that the rate of inflation rose to 6.8%, the highest it has reached in 40 years. New polling shows what most of us know instinctively: rising costs at the grocery store, the gas pump and virtually everywhere in between is a top concern for voters as we head into the 2022 midterm elections. As a result of this deeply and broadly felt concern, leaders in government, media and business are stepping up to offer their own explanations for why inflation is so high.
One easy explanation is that the primary driver of inflation is government spending on social programs designed to help poor and working-class people preserve life and limb through a once in a generation public health crisis. Senator Joe Manchin, for instance, has asserted that inflation was one of his primary reasons for blocking legislation that would have made real investments in American families like extending the expanded Child Tax Credit and making paid family leave available to more households.
Inflation is higher than it has been since 1982. But while easy, the “we invested too much in families” explanation simply is not true. The propagation of this false narrative in media and in government stands to have a catastrophic impact on our policy making environment. Congress has already returned approximately 3,000,000 children to living in poverty by allowing the expanded CTC to expire. But there is also a mental and emotional cost that poor and working class families pay as they internalize a sense of shame brought on as the loudest voices in our society repeatedly shout at them that a few small steps toward prosperity for them is ruining the nation’s economy.
That is immoral. And it is time to stop “inflation shaming” working class people.
The reality is that our inflation problem is caused by several factors simultaneously impacting the economy. Outlets that sell products directly to consumers are finding it difficult to get the products they need to meet the demand of all the customers who want to purchase those products. Since the demand is outpacing the supply, prices are going up.
The shutdown of the global economy during the pandemic slowed the ability of suppliers to move raw materials, manufacture goods, and get those goods to customers. But the crisis did not have to be this bad. Over decades, corporations have moved more and more production outside of the United States to maximize profits for shareholders.
Over reliance on “just-in-time” delivery is also a problem. As one observer pointed out, “The preCOVID red-hot economy of 2019 was a finely-tuned machine. Manufacturers, farmers, restaurants and retailers…got just what they needed, just when they needed it, keeping inventory costs down and making the economic machine as efficient as possible.” This dependence on foreign suppliers and lack of standing inventory broke the supply side of the market. It is not fair to suggest that a little support from Congress for working people created chronic levels of artificial demand.
There is yet another driver of inflation that is not getting enough attention. As Matt Stoller points out, corporate profits are the driver behind fully 60% of the inflation increases we’ve experienced (at a cost of $2,126 per American). Corporations are literally taking advantage of the inflationary environment by jacking up prices on hard working Americans because they know that increases will be blamed on the virus, supply chain issues, and of course, shaming working class people for accepting a little help from government programs and demanding more fairness from employers.
As President Biden and congressional Democrats use the beginning of this new year to move on from discussions about economic equity, supporting workers, and solving inflation, it is hard not to assume that they have bought into the shaming; calculating (wrongly) that their major misstep since the beginning of the administration was focusing too much on investing in families and communities. The working class is watching as the leaders who started off as champions of economic justice and concrete gains for working people change course; focusing on voting regulations rather than who is able to earn a dignified living, afford to buy groceries, heat their homes, and fuel their cars.
It is natural, when friends seem to abandon you in a fight, to do some soul searching and questioning. But even though talk of transformational change in our economy has been buried under an avalanche of tough talk on omnibus voting reforms and hand wringing over generational inflation, most of us are still living the reality of having barely enough to get by (and in many cases not enough) all the while being tacitly blamed and told that it was our desire and efforts for change that made the economy so much worse.
Something is going to be done about inflation. But what that “something” is will depend heavily on which narrative about the causes of inflation is allowed to thrive. If the Larry Summers “working class Americans have too much money for their own good” narrative gains dominance, the so-called solution is clear: cut off as many financial access points for working people as possible. If that narrative were true, we’d need to restart student loan payments, nix the expanded Child Tax Credit, reign in innovations around our unemployment system, and quash any conversation about a basic income guarantee.
But if record inflation is actually the result of fragile supply chains, over reliance on foreign suppliers, and price fixing all driven by corporate greed and government ineffectiveness, then another set of solutions is in order. The solutions, in this case, involve regulating price fixing, incentivizing American production, and injecting resources to strengthen supply chains.
The inflation shaming of working Americans has to stop. That narrative has to die. Unfortunately, I don’t think that we can depend on so-called allies in powerful positions in government, business, and the mainstream media to drown it out. We have to speak for ourselves: at our breakfast tables, on our blogs, and with our ballots.
Pastor Chris Butler
Congressional Candidate
1st District of Illinois
