To the Editor:
No one wants to point out that the emperor’s letter to the editor is wearing no clothes. But the 12/30/21 letter in the Herald from distinguished emeritus Professor Richard A. Epstein does not meet standards of public decency. He calls out in blurry detail the purported financial failings of the Barack Obama Foundation. The simple response is that the famously cautious Barack Obama is about the least likely person to get ahead of his skies, financially or otherwise. And whatever you may think of Amazon, Jeff Bezos’ people have thoroughly vetted BOF before turning over $100,000,000. Other large donors have done likewise.
This is not Prof. Epstein’s most threadbare argument; that occurs when he says: “The solution is simple: halt the current project and thoughtfully review the South Side alternatives…” He is not serious, of course. Stopping construction would help absolutely no one, least of all our struggling City and its citizens. But Prof. Epstein cannot stop his fan dance – cannot stop fighting the last, lost war.
On the very same page of the Herald, Sara Paretsky notes that her taxes are going to “a Park District that does nothing to rebuild bike paths or other facilities.” The condition of Jackson Park facilities is no secret. Improvements will only happen if Prof. Epstein and Ms. Paretsky (and everybody else) starts rowing in the same direction — leveraging their considerable reputations to advocate that investment in Jackson Park is the best investment the City can make. The OPC is the opportunity of a lifetime for restoration of Jackson Park to something like its historic values. Are we going to waste it in intramural posturing?
Jay Franke
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.