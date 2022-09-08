The drumbeat of racist attack ads intended to decieve and scare suburban voters into supporting anti-abortion, pro-assault weapon right wing radicals must be called out for what they are: Willie Horton-level propaganda harkening back to "Birth of a Nation" that has nothing to do with working towards real public safety.
The SAFE-T Act is based on evidence, data, and solving root causes of violence. It dares to imagine a world–that actually existed up through the 1970s — where people who never posed a threat to others weren’t rounded up and thrown into jail. And it’s the only criminal justice reform legislation that has the full support of domestic violence, sexual assault and victims rights organizations because it protects victims over perpetrators.
These right wing groups have no intention of keeping us safe — they only want a rope around our necks. The SAFE-T Act will not be part of a Willie Horton-style lynch mob carried out by Jan. 6 Oathkeeper zealots.
