Last week, myself and other members of the Kidney Disease Prevention and Education Task Force held a press conference at the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois facility to increase awareness around prevention and treatment of the disease that affects 37 million Americans.
Kidney disease is the ninth leading cause of death in the United States, with uncontrolled diabetes and high blood pressure as the leading causes. Black Americans are four times more likely to develop kidney disease. I’ve found this to be a major issue on Chicago’s South and West sides, and the issue is becoming even bigger than I thought it was.
In Illinois over 3,000 people are waiting for a kidney, yet the current wait for a deceased donor kidney is between five and eight years, with Black adults often waiting the longest.
Across our communities there is a lack of awareness around the risk factors of kidney disease, and a lack of access to treatment. When I was a teenager, my mother was diagnosed with kidney disease. I struggled to take care of her, and it was extremely hard watching her suffer from its terminal effects.
This is why I remain dedicated to work toward prevention and treatment so that no one has to watch their loved ones die from this disease. Further, as co-chair of the Kidney Disease Prevention and Education Task Force, it is my duty to raise awareness so that people can take preventative and lifesaving measures against the illness.
We are all dedicated to bringing awareness to this cause, and are developing a plan for raising public awareness and presenting solutions to reduce the prevalence of kidney disease and racial disparities in diagnoses and outcomes. Our task force will work with leading educational institutions in Illinois to create health education programs to increase awareness of and examine chronic kidney disease, early detection, transplants and kidney donations, and the greater rates of diagnosis in minority groups.
According to the National Kidney Foundation, 33% of adults in the U.S. are at risk for developing kidney disease. This is a high statistic, but there are preventative steps that the average person can take to decrease their risk or stop the disease from getting serious.
Some of those steps include regular checkups, managing blood pressure and blood sugar, eating healthy and exercising. If chronic kidney disease is detected early and managed correctly, swift treatment can slow and even stop kidney deterioration. KidneyMobile offers free screenings for diabetes, high blood pressure and chronic kidney disease across the state.
For those that are in need of a kidney, an increase in living donations can significantly cut that wait. The National Kidney Foundation is a good resource to find free patient programs as well.
Hunter has represented South Side neighborhoods like Washington Park, Woodlawn and Englewood in the Illinois Senate since 2003.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.