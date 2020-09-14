To the editor:
In response to Erin Adams letter on the dismissal of The Protect Our Park lawsuit over the building of OPC in historic Jackson Park: we will return!
Not being raised in Chicago, I understand why Ms. Adams would not have the same reverence for Jackson Park as native Chicagoans.
What is most disheartening to me is Ms. Adams lack of respect for fresh air and wide open spaces on the human psyche. Have we learned nothing from this pandemic?
To while away the day in this glorious historic park is truly a luxury that must be preserved for future generations. May I suggest to Ms. Adams she try it sometime.
M. Rita Ryan
