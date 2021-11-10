Yesterday I had the honor of participating in a productive roundtable discussion with my dear friend and former colleague, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, as well as community and religious leaders, in the heart of Hyde Park at the University of Chicago.
Together with some of our city’s most dedicated community leaders, we explored ways to combat the epidemic of gun violence plaguing our neighborhoods. Secretary Becerra emphasized the importance of identifying gun violence — one of our nation’s most chronic health issues — as a public health crisis, and he pledged his support to provide millions of dollars in funding to the 1st District for community-based gun violence prevention.
Later that same day, less than a mile from where we had just gathered, gunfire erupted in the busiest section of Hyde Park. What occurred there was unacceptable. The constant violence and subsequent traumatizing of our neighbors and their families is an epidemic that we cannot ignore.
My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of the 24-year-old University of Chicago graduate who was tragically shot and killed yesterday. I am grateful that no one was physically injured in the attack at Harper Court. I recognize that the lasting effects of gun violence are deeply rooted and extend far beyond the physical realm, and I encourage anyone dealing with trauma to reach out to , where we can connect you with free mental health resources. No person should have to deal with the traumatic effects of gun violence. Still, until we can eradicate this deadly disease from our streets, I want to make sure that everyone has access to the resources they need to deal with the symptoms of this public health crisis.
At yesterday’s roundtable, Secretary Becerra issued a challenge to us. He asked that we hold him accountable for his promises and actions related to combating gun violence. He asked us to work together to ensure that future legislators cannot deny gun violence as a public health crisis. Challenge accepted. I will continue to work in Congress to bring resources to communities that need them most so that we can stop the spread of gun violence. That is one reason why I am a spirited supporter of President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.
As a senior member of the Energy and Commerce Committee, I proudly helped secure $2.5 billion in funding to support public health approaches to community violence and trauma prevention in the Build Back Better Act. In total, the Build Back Better Act includes $5 billion for community violence interruption programs — a transformative level of funding. I look forward to voting for this important legislation in Congress in the coming weeks.
Unlike with COVID-19, people cannot don a mask and distance themselves from gun violence. Nor is there a vaccine that protects us from bullets. Decent housing, affordable childcare, quality education, access to mental health services, and other provisions of President Biden’s Build Back Better Act are the necessary vaccines to help end the debilitating epidemic of gun violence in our communities. It is time to put our money where our mouth is. We must address the root causes of gun violence and the pre-existing conditions that allow it to fester. I firmly believe that with the support of the White House and my colleagues in Congress, Chicago will be a success story.
We cannot simply legislate our way out of this issue. It will take all of us — community stakeholders, faith leaders, community organizations, and government officials — working shoulder to shoulder in order to successfully combat gun violence. We will not solve this issue overnight, but we will solve it together. In prayer and through my actions, I continue to stand with the families impacted by violence in my district and around the country.
