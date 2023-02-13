President Biden delivered a powerful and hopeful State of the Union Address that outlined his vision for the future of our country. In his speech, the President made it clear his continued commitment to uniting the country and restoring the soul of the nation.
The president's economic agenda focuses on bottom-up growth and has already generated a boom in clean energy, semiconductors, and infrastructure. President Biden's strategy is to invest in America in a fiscally responsible manner, reduce the national deficit and ensure that corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share, without cutting Social Security or Medicare benefits. The president highlighted that the country has created more jobs in two years than any other administration and has made progress in lowering healthcare costs, reducing child poverty and lowering costs for families.
The president reminded Americans that our story is one of progress and resilience; we cannot rest on our laurels. We must continue to push forward and ensure that all Americans have access to the resources they need to thrive. I support the president's call to do more to combat gun violence and act on police reform while making our communities safer.
Whether it be healthcare, education, or economic opportunity, we must continue to strive for progress and make sure that every American has a shot at success. I am proud of the progress we have made under President Biden's leadership, and I am committed to working with my colleagues in Congress to build on that progress and finish the job. The president's speech was a clear call to action, and I am ready to answer that call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.