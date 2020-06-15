To the Editor,
I don't know who named Jackson Park. I do know it had two prior names: South Park, then Lake Park. It was named for Andrew Jackson in 1880.
I think the time has come to change the park's name once again. We should name it in honor of Barack Obama.
Across the country, we have seen the public removing Confederate memorials. Why should Chicagoans, who technically are the owners of these parks, be denied control of naming rights? The Chicago Park District manages the parks for the benefit of all citizens.
My hope is this gesture will inspire President Obama to take a close look at the value of this park, the open vistas, the trees.
I hope he would see that his center would be every bit as impressive, regardless of which side of Stony Island or ML King Drive it was built on. But it really should not be built in what is now Jackson Park when so many alternatives are available.
Ross Petersen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.