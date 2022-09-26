This time last year, I shared a story about my battle with prostate cancer and wrote about the importance of going to your primary care physician for routine checkups. I also hosted my inaugural Men’s Health Fair at Apostolic Church of God. This year as we wrap up Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, I am again writing to talk about the importance of routine checkups, specifically for Black men.
According to the National Cancer Institute, the likelihood of dying from prostate cancer for Black men is twice that of white and other men of color. We are also 50% more likely to be diagnosed with cancer in our lifetime than men of other races. While this is disheartening news, there are ways to take steps to protect your health and wellness. Proactively getting screened for prostate cancer aids in early detection and gives you a better chance to be treated successfully.
As Cook County Commissioner of the 3rd District and a prostate cancer survivor, I am ecstatic that we have a new MRI machine in our district at Provident Hospital on the South Side. Currently, Cook County Health performs close to 6,000 MRI scans a year and this new machine will allow us to increase that number exponentially. In my own experience, it was a pelvic MRI which revealed my early stage prostate cancer in 2019. We know the lack of access to quality healthcare is one of the main barriers many face when it comes to early detection of various cancers. But I am confident that the newly implemented MRI machine at Provident Hospital will increase routine healthcare checkups on the South Side of Chicago.
In tandem with Ald. Jeanette Taylor (20th), I will be hosting our second-annual Men’s Health Fair at Apostolic Church of God on Thursday, September 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. I am hopeful that those who read my story last year were given the courage and strength to take control of their health. For those who still may have questions or need guidance, our annual Men’s Health Fair will be the perfect place to have some of those questions answered. I look forward to seeing everyone on the 29th of September.
Please visit our website www.CommissionerLowry.com to learn more and register for the event.
