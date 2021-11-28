To the Editor:
Like everyone else, the parks and wildlife advocacy groups in Chicago are starting to do their holiday outreach, and my question is the same to all of them: What did you do about the clearcutting of Jackson Park? What did you say? Who did you stand up to?
If your answer is silence, guess what my answer to your fundraising pitch is going to be.
Gabriel Piemonte
