I, as well as many others, am mystified by the attitude of the proponents for building the OPC within Jackson Park who find it advantageous to advocate for their position by writing venomous, vituperative, denigratory, mean-spirited and unsubstantiated accusations against those who advocate for a different location.

All of us agree about the benefits the OPC could bring to the South Side, including employment opportunities, both temporary and permanent; a state of the art public library; a museum; public meeting rooms; a modern technology center; additional new park space with trees and playgrounds for families and children; and economic revitalization for the surrounding communities desperately in need of investment in new housing and business development.
 
We also agree about what would NOT happen if the OPC location were changed: Chicago would not lose an historic, landmark park designed by a world-famous landscape architect. We would not lose 800-1,000 mature trees in this era of global warming. We would not lose hundreds of migrating birds and butterflies crashing into a tower built directly in their migration path. We would not lose the diagonal traffic route through Jackson Park, which currently prevents Lake Shore Drive and Stony Island from becoming totally impassable during rush hours. And we would not lose the tax money which taxpayers are currently scheduled to pay for those road changes.
 
The one and only item we disagree about, then, is the proposed location. We challenge you, the advocates for the Jackson Park location, to defend your position by an equivalent enumeration of the advantages and disadvantages of building the OPC there rather than elsewhere. You never have. Please do so now, before the first tree is sacrificed.

