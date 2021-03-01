Dear Editor,
The defendants in the Protect Our Parks lawsuit have now taken to falsely proclaiming that "it's a done deal" and that in April they intend to be cutting down 1,000 mature trees in the pristine park and breaking ground to start construction on the OPC.
In fact, if they were being honest with the public, they would have instead admitted that the most recent court ruling was painstaking in not ruling on the legal merits of the case, and actually directed that new litigation be filed in both federal and state court on those very issues, and that is exactly what is now taking place.
Moreover, what the Obama Foundation and City Defendants still refuse to acknowledge is that POP has always favored construction of an OPC in a legal South Side location in need of of investment and development, and has not only identified an available legal site in the nearby Washington Park neighborhood, but has prepared detailed architectural plans to advance that construction. So what is the problem? Never once has there been any explanation why, with all the ideal nearby South Side locations, world famous Jackson Park has to be defiled in conscious violation of all the existing park protective laws and the doctrine of public trust.
Herb Caplan
President, Protect Our Parks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.