To the Editor:
The Metra line through Hyde Park is a gift of infrastructure that is being squandered.
To put it bluntly, Metra doesn't run enough trains. In the 1940s, this line ran a train every 6 minutes off-peak, with even more at rush hour!
In a sane world, service on the main trunk through Hyde Park would be every 10 minutes all day, which would be one train to each of the three branches every half hour.
Trains should operate on a "clock face schedule": If a train leaves 53rd at 8:08pm, there should be another at 8:18pm, 8:28pm, and so on. This leads to predictability for passengers, and at suburban stations allows Pace to time feeder buses for convenient transfers.
At rush hour, express trains can be layered on top of this base schedule (there are separate express tracks, so no interference with locals).
If this sounds unrealistic, compare Green Line or the #6 bus, which run every 10 or 20 minutes all day until well after midnight, seven days a week — there is no reason that Metra can't provide that level of service on this quadruple-tracked electrified line.
In fact, Metra already has enough trains to run this kind of service, they simply sit in storage most of the day until rush hour. That's not a good use of our investment. We should run them continuously so people can actually ride them.
But Metra views itself as a "commuter railroad", primarily serving Loop office workers, and also has extremely high labor costs because each train has a minimum of three crew members. Most urban trains have phased out conductors, including CTA in the 1990s, in order to run more trains on the same budget. If that's what Metra needs to do to improve service, it should do it.
In the long run, more frequent and predictable service, along with cheap improvements like electronic displays listing upcoming departures near station entrances and a modern ticketing system, will attract more passengers and more revenue.
The 9-to-5 commuter isn't the only passenger. Time to run more trains, Metra!
Steven Lucy
