To the Editor:
Theft is flourishing now, as is appropriate when everybody is wearing a mask.
My debit card and my credit card have been invalidated five times this year by attempted thefts. The security officers of the card issuers have protected me well. One hack was for $1,500 worth of computer hardware. The incompetent thief also had sent to me — his mistake — two hideous tee-shirts, which I’d like personally to pull over his head.
Today’s attempted hack occurred in California, where the thief attempted a series of 99-cent purchases to feel out security. He lost, but my debit card is again invalidated while our local bank prepares a fresh one.
These hacks must be happening to other Hyde Parkers. What can we do to frustrate them? Must we go back to using cash and checks?
Allen Lang
